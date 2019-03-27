Here we take a look at what clubs 2009 Open Champion Stewart Cink puts into the bag.

Stewart Cink What’s In The Bag?

Stewart Cink’s last win may have been at the 2009 Open Championship but he can clearly still play. Thanks to a tied-fourth finish at last years PGA Championship, Cink qualified for 2019 Masters and still remains in the worlds top 100 golfers.

What clubs does the American put in his bag each week? Let’s take a look.

Preiovusly a Nike staff player, Cink became an equipment free agent after the brand stopped making clubs in 2016. Over the next couple of years he would continue to play without an equipment contract but that changed at the beginning of this year as he signed a multi-year contract with Ping. He had been playing their clubs for a while but in January it became an official relationship.

The deal sees Cink play at least 11 Ping clubs starting with their new Ping G410 Plus driver and fairway woods. He sets his driver at 10.5 degrees and then has two fairway woods, one set at 14.5 and the other at 19 degrees.

He uses Ping i25 irons which, excluding a four-iron, go from three-iron to the U-wedge – otherwise known as the gap wedge.

His wedges are Titleist Vokey SM7’s but we are yet to confirm what specific lofts he has. In the past he has had a 52, a 56 bent to 57, and then a 60 bent to 62 but it is unclear if this has continued to the present day.

Finally he has a Ping Sigma 2 Arna putter and a Titleist Pro V1 ball.