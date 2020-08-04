Stromberg, a brand known for its quality affordable golf trousers, has introduced new shoes and a complete apparel range for 2020.

Stromberg Top To Toe Clothing Range Unveiled

Stromberg, a brand that has built its reputation for quality apparel over the past 40 years, has added to its line of clothing in 2020 with the introduction of shoes.

The new spiked Blade and spikeless Razor shoe designs are designed to blend seamlessly with the new line of clothing thanks to the choice of colours, and all come in at £74.99.

All the shoes are waterproof and come with a mesh lining and a Memory Foam Insock for comfort from tee to green. The EVA outsole, plastic heel counter and perforated PU tongue combine to provide support where you need it.

In the new clothing range, there are polo shirts, mid-layers and jackets with two main colour stories for the season of White/Blue/Red and Black/White/Lime/Grey.

Core Polos start at just £24.99 with Colour Block and Stripe Interest polos sitting at £29.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The ½ zip mid layers retail at £39.99 and £49.99 are the perfect companion for early starts and twilight golf.

Stromberg’s Hybrid jacket is a model to consider especially as we approach the colder part of the year. Retailing at just £59.99 it combines insulated quilting for warmth with high-stretch, soft-shell fabric to create a comfortable, warm outer layer that moves through the swing.

Iember Gordon, Retail Marketing Manager at American Golf, is excited to see the new range in store.

“Stromberg is popular with golfers of all ages because it has that perfect mix of golf heritage and contemporary styling. The shoe range with its accent colours is bound to draw interest from our current Stromberg customers and will certainly complement the strong trouser range that we already have in store.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram.