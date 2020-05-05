The new Eco-Lite stand and cart bags from Sun Mountain are made from between 25-30 recycled plastic bottles

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Bags Launched

Sun Mountain, maker of the cutting-edge Finn Cycle, has introduced another industry first with the new Eco-Lite stand and cart bags made from 25-30 recycled plastic bottles.

The brand has developed the water-resistant Eco-Lite bags in a bid to reduce harmful waste and offer golfers peace of mind, knowing that the fabric used in the design is made from recycled materials.

Around 25 plastic bottles (20-oz sized) are recycled into highly durable fine threads to form the durable fabric of each Eco-Lite stand bag.

Weighing less than 2kg, the stand bag bag features a contoured E-Z Lite Dual Strap System to guarantee comfort and ease of use, plus a 4-way top provides plenty of club space. It also includes a comfort-grip handle to assist in picking up and setting the bag down.

The lightweight bag incorporates six spacious pockets, including a roomy apparel pocket, a velour-lined valuables pocket and a hydration sleeve. A separate rain-hood is included.

Using 30 recycled plastic bottles (20-oz) to construct the water-resistant fabric, the feature packed Eco-Lite cart bag incorporates a 14-way divider and separate putter well, plus two utility handles to assist in moving the back on and off a cart.

Eight easy-to-access forward facing pockets include a velour lined valuables pocket and an insulated cooler pocket, while a pass-through strap system ensures a secure fit.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first bag of its kind to the market that incorporates material made from recycled plastic bottles, while ensuring golfers can benefit from the premium features associated with top-selling Sun Mountain stand bags,” said Tony Fletcher, Sales Manager of Brand Fusion International, who distribute the brand’s products across Europe.

“Innovation is at the core of the brand and we believe these pioneering Eco-Lite bags will prove popular with golfers looking for eco-friendly options,” he added.

The Eco-Lite stand and cart bags will be available from July in five colours with RRPs of £199 and £219 respectively.