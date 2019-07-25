The brand has recently launched their next generation travel cover designed to keep your clubs safe.

Sun Mountain Launches Kube Travel Cover

We have all worried about taking our golf clubs abroad. Trusting our pride and joys to the occasionally heavy-handed airport staff is a concerning and at times costly occurrence to the point where many of us would rather take a punt with the rental set whilst abroad than take the risk.

However golf specialists Sun Mountain have looked to put your mind at rest with their next generation club travel cover known as the Kube.

Building on the success of the brands’ Club Glider series, the Kube is a next step up as it expands into a spacious and manoeuvrable golf transportation bag from its robust and compact hard-case shell.

The new travel bag features a rubberised pull and carry handle, plus easy glide wheels for seamless transportation. A reinforced padded club head area offers greater protection for golf clubs when travelling and two internal pockets allow for extra clothing or equipment to be added.

To maintain a smooth journey, two external and two internal compression straps have been added to ensure that nothing moves around.

“The Kube is ideal for golfers who want to save space at home, but also want the tried and tested performance benefits of a traditional Sun Mountain travel cover,” said Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager. “It’s hard to believe how much space there is inside when you see if folded down and given how many golfers take their clubs abroad now, the Kube is the perfect addition to the Sun Mountain travel cover family,” he added.

The Kube will be available from early September for £179 and it will come in four different colours – inferno/gunmetal (pictured), rush/black, carbon/black and graphite/pink.