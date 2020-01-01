Sung Kang What’s In The Bag?

Let's take a look inside the bag of the Korean professional.

What clubs does the 32-year-old use on the PGA Tour? Let’s take a look.

Aside from his irons Kang uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment. At the top of the bag he uses their new TS3 driver with a Fujikura shaft and then has a TS2 and TS3 model at 13.5 and 18 degrees respectively.

In the irons he uses two different Mizuno JPX models – the first of which is a Hot Metal Pro 4-iron and then from five to nine-iron he uses the more blade like JPX 919 Tour option.

In the wedges he carries three Vokey SM7’s and has a Scotty Cameron Tour Fastback putter.

Finally he uses Titleist’s Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees), Titleist TS3 (18 degrees), Accra Concept Series shafts

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4-iron), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (5-PW), KBS Tour FLT

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56 and 60 degrees), KBS Tour 610 Wedge (52 and 56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 (60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron TFB (Tour Fastback)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

