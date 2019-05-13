What did the Korean use to win his first PGA Tour title? Let's take a look.
Sung Kang What’s In The Bag?
31-year old Sung Kang became the 10th different Korean winner on the PGA Tour this week after winning his first tournament in 159 starts at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
On a day of quality scoring, Kang produced some brilliant golf throughout the week, including a 61, to win by two strokes from Scott Piercy and Matt Every.
What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.
Aside from his irons Kang uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment. At the top of the bag he uses their new TS3 driver with a Fujikura shaft and then has a TS2 and TS3 model at 13.5 and 18 degrees respectively.
In the irons he uses two different Mizuno JPX models – the first of which is a Hot Metal Pro 4-iron and then from five to nine-iron he uses the more blade like JPX 919 Tour option.
- BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro irons from Scottsdale Golf for £799
- BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons from American Golf for £899
In the wedges he carries three Vokey SM7’s and has a Scotty Cameron Tour Fastback putter.
Finally he uses Titleist’s Pro V1x ball.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft
Fairway Woods: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees), Titleist TS3 (18 degrees), Accra Concept Series shafts
Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4-iron), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (5-PW), KBS Tour FLT
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56 and 60 degrees), KBS Tour 610 Wedge (52 and 56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 (60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TFB (Tour Fastback)
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
