What did the Korean use to win his first PGA Tour title? Let's take a look.

Sung Kang What’s In The Bag?

31-year old Sung Kang became the 10th different Korean winner on the PGA Tour this week after winning his first tournament in 159 starts at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

On a day of quality scoring, Kang produced some brilliant golf throughout the week, including a 61, to win by two strokes from Scott Piercy and Matt Every.

What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Aside from his irons Kang uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment. At the top of the bag he uses their new TS3 driver with a Fujikura shaft and then has a TS2 and TS3 model at 13.5 and 18 degrees respectively.

In the irons he uses two different Mizuno JPX models – the first of which is a Hot Metal Pro 4-iron and then from five to nine-iron he uses the more blade like JPX 919 Tour option.

Golf Monthly Instruction

In the wedges he carries three Vokey SM7’s and has a Scotty Cameron Tour Fastback putter.

Finally he uses Titleist’s Pro V1x ball.