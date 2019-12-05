What clubs does the young Korean star put into his bag? We take a look.

Sungjae Im What’s In The Bag?

Korean youngster Sungjae Im has shot to prominence in the game of golf recently thanks to a mountain of birdies and consistent golf week in, week out.

Here we have taken a look at the clubs he uses to produce such scintillating stuff.

Right now Im has a full bag of Titleist clubs starting with a Titleist TS3 driver and fairway wood. They come with 9.5 and 15 degrees of loft and both have Graphite Design shafts. He uses the driver to average over 307 yards at the moment.

Then instead of another fairway wood he uses a Titleist 818H1 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft.

Im has used Titleist irons for a while now and currently he has the brand new T100’s in play. These go from four-iron to nine-iron which enables him to carry four Vokey SM7 wedges. They have 46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft and all come with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

The final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X6 which is the centre-shafted option. This clearly has been working as last season he led the entire PGA Tour in number of birdies and eagles with 480 and 18 respectively.

He also plays with a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wear FootJoy Pro/SL shoes.

Driver: Titleist TS3, 9.5 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7x shaft

Fairway: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8x shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 818H1, 19 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-105X shaft

Irons (4-9): Titleist T100, True Temper Dynamic Gold x100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7, 46, 52, 56, 60 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold x100 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X6

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

