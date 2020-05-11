SuperStroke WristLock Putter Grip Unveiled

SuperStroke has invented a new grip called the WristLock, said to prevent any unwanted motion leading to greater consistency in starting the ball on line and overall distance control.

Since the ban on anchored putters came into effect, manufacturers have modified the length and loft of putters so golfers could incorporate an Armlock method whereby the putter rests up in the inside of the lead forearm. The method has been employed with great success by Matt Kuchar in recent years.

But now the grip can do this for you. The new WristLock design, which is 13.75″ in length, has been approved by golf’s governing bodies and is engineered to “lock” in the upper wrist to stop excessive flicking, which can cause problems with strike, a golfer’s ability to start the ball online and distance control from long range.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The parallel, ‘No Taper’ shape from top to bottom continues to create even grip pressure in both hands for a more consistent stroke.

The WristLock grip is designed to accept all SuperStroke “Tech-Port” accessories, including the clever CounterCore weight system, to engage the larger muscles for a more stable and repeatable putting stroke.

Utilizing such muscles helps to reduce putter face angle rotation caused by wrist manipulation while improving putting stroke path for greater consistency.