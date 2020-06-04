The iconic watch brand has launched a new golf GPS watch with enhanced features to help track performance

TAG Heuer Launches Special Edition Golf GPS Watch

Renowned watch company TAG Heuer has launched a new special edition watch called the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition, available in limited quantities.

This is the second time TAG Heuer have unveiled a golf specific watch designed for the golf community. The first was launched last year and we were one of the first to review it – you can see our verdict on it by clicking the link below.

£1600 TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition GPS Watch Review





The watch has an ultra-lightweight black titanium case and the exclusive matte black ceramic bezel features 18 engraved and lacquered graduations. These provide a clear indication on the scores for each hole.

The crown is now flanked by two functional pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock which are used to record shots and shot distances with optimal precision in action.

The watch has a flush OLED touchscreen protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and is presented on a special white rubber strap with green stitching and a texture that resembles the pattern on a golf ball.

It also comes with a black rubber alternative for a more subtle and formal aesthetic.

The watch works in conjunction with TAG Heuer’s Golf App which gives the golfer insights to improve scores and displays 99 per cent of golf courses around the world (40,000 maps). The app is available for free to everyone on iOS and Android.

In addition to golf, the newly introduced TAG Heuer Sports application also supports tracking of running, cycling, walking or fitness sessions.

The watch is fitted with a magnetic battery charger, and comes with a dedicated travel pouch and accessory box that contains four TAG Heuer-branded tees, a branded divot tool, three branded balls and the additional black rubber strap.

“The TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition further solidifies our leadership in the luxury smartwatch segment with a one-of-a kind timepiece thoughtfully crafted to boost the player’s game and stand out on the course. Playing with a TAG Heuer Connected is a true game changer that will give any golfer an immediate competitive edge,” explains Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer.

The new design will be available from the 4th of June from a select network of retailers and TAG Heuer boutiques, and will also be available at www.tagheuer.com for Australia, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US with an RRP of £2,100.

