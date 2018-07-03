Check out the latest drivers that TaylorMade have on offer

Which TaylorMade Driver Is Right For Me?

TaylorMade is one of the manufactures that make some of the most popular clubs and especially drivers on the market

TaylorMade releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology.

The clubs come in a range of settings and price points.

TaylorMade Driver Range

TaylorMade M3 Driver

Price: £479

Key Technology:

Twist face technology improves accuracy

Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes

Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability

Mitsubishi’s Tensei CK Red shaft

TaylorMade M3 Driver Review

Vedict: Exceptional feel, sound, forgiveness and distance in a simple driver offering with enough adjustability via the loft and shaft options to maximise all-round performance for most.

Will Suit: Anyone who can afford it

BUY NOW: M3 Driver from American Golf for £429

M3 440 Driver

Price: £429

Key Technology:

Twist face technology improves accuracy

Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes

Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability

440cc driver

Will Suit: Anyone who wants the technology of the 460cc M3 driver but want a slightly smaller head to look down on.

BUY NOW: M3 440 Driver from American Golf for £429

M4 Driver

Price: £369

Key Technology:

Twist face technology improves accuracy

Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes

Geocoustic design increases forgiveness

TaylorMade M4 Driver Review

Verdict: One of, if not the, best performing driver ever created. Overall distance has increased over M1, it feels fantastic and the forgiveness along with the variety of adjustability will help minimise the effect of miss hits

Will Suit: Players looking for one of the best drivers around but can’t afford the M4.

BUY NOW: M4 Driver from American Golf for £349

M4 D-Type Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Twist face technology improves accuracy

Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes

Geocoustic design increases forgiveness

Draw-biased

460cc driver

Will Suit: Players who suffer with a slice and want the technology to help.

BUY NOW: M4 D-Type Driver from American Golf for £349

M4 Ladies Driver

Price: £349

Key Technology:

Twist face technology improves accuracy

Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes

Geocoustic design increases forgiveness

460cc driver

Will Suit: Ladies who want to have one of the best drivers on the market.

BUY NOW: M4 Ladies Driver from American Golf for £349

