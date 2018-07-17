TaylorMade GAPR Range Revealed

TaylorMade, creator of the original Rescue line of hybrids in 1999, has unveiled its new GAPR clubs, each with unique identities and performance characteristics to help golfers fill the gaps in the long game.

Inside each of the three different GAPR models you can find TaylorMade’s SpeedFoam technology, which was first introduced in the P790 irons.

SpeedFoam serves the dual purpose of generating ball speed while also dampening vibrations to create optimal sound and feel. Additionally, strategically-placed ultra-low centre of gravity in each GAPR model creates a hotter, higher launch for more distance and improved playability.

GAPR LO

Designed primarily for players with faster ball speeds, GAPR LO is the smallest of the three models and features a low-forward CG for extreme distance with a mid-to-low trajectory.

It’s driving iron-type shape has a players profile that allows for excellent flighting and workability, and the mid-thin sole width delivers maximum performance and versatility for the stronger player. It is available in 17°, 19° and 22° loft options.