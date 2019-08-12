TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge Unveiled - New game-improvement wedge has ultra wide sole and high bounce to get you out of trouble

As well as the new Milled Grind 2 wedge, TaylorMade has unveiled a new game-improvement wedge as part of the Hi-Toe family.

The Hi-Toe Big Foot wedge features an asymmetric C-Grind sole which, at 32mm wide, is flatter and wider than most traditional wedges.

This combined with an anti-dig leading edge enhances playablilty and ease of use from the sand and rough. The 15° high bounce increases the forgiveness at impact but also has trailing edge and heel relief, which keeps the leading edge low and allows for versatility.

The high toe design increases the toe height upwards of 5mm to allow for a higher centre of gravity that is engineered for a lower launch and more spin. Full face grooves are designed to ensure consistent ball contact out of the deep rough and increase spin on strikes off centre. You'll notice the large pockets of space behind the face. This is where weight has been taken out in order to position mass higher up the face. This not only produces a better launch but also improves the feel off the face. It comes with an aged copper finish that is subject to oxidation and will darken and rust over time, similar to the new Milled Grind 2 wedges. The Hi-Toe Big Foot comes in right-hand only in 58° and 60° lofts. The stock shafts are the KBS Hi Rev 2.0 115 in steel and the 65g UST Recoil w/SmacWrap Wedge shaft in graphite.

It will have an RRP of £149 and goes on sale September 6th.