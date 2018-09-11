Check out the latest irons that TaylorMade has on offer
Which TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Me?
TaylorMade has a strong line-up of irons for 2018, which cover a wide range of abilities.
Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which clubs are right for your game.
TaylorMade Irons Range
TaylorMade P790 Irons
Price: £1,049
Key Technology:
SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel
Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency
Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design also aids forgiveness
Verdict: The irons feel fast off the face and produce impressive distances, without losing out on consistency or accuracy. Despite the size, they were easy to hit. The new Dynamic Gold 105 shaft helps provide the stiffness profile in a lighter weight
Will Suit: A wide target audience
BUY NOW: TaylorMade P790 Irons from American Golf for £929
TaylorMade M3 Irons
Price: £849
Key Technology:
15g of tungsten in the toe boosts forgiveness on off-centre hits
RibCor technology stiffen the outer portions of the clubhead to reduce energy loss and improve the sound and feel
Verdict: The Face Slots and Speed Pocket combine to produce impressively uniform performance on varied strike locations, with a pleasing sound that you may not expect from a game-improver set
Will Suit: Those in search of extra distance and exceptional forgiveness
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Irons from American Golf for £669
TaylorMade M4 Irons
Price: £749
Key Technology:
RibCor technology comprises two supporting beams to strengthen outer region and reduce energy loss
Speed Pocket improves low-face flexibility to deliver more ball speed in common mis-hit areas
Weight relocated to improve launch, spin and forgiveness
Verdict: A distance machine that improves greatly on the M2. As well as distance, a higher flight produced excellent stopping power, while the overall size and perimeter weighting helped with left and right misses
Will Suit: Players prioritising more distance with their irons
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Irons from American Golf for £559
