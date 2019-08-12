TaylorMade Launches TP Patina Collection Putters - This striking new flatstick range features seven different models.

Replacing the TP Black Copper Collection, TaylorMade has announced it is releasing a new putter range called the TP Patina Collection.

It gets its name from the new Patina finish that combines black nickel and copper properties to create a rich, clean and unique look that oxidises over time.

There will be seven models in total – three of which are the more blade-like Soto, Juno and brand new for 2019, the Del Monte wide blade.

The other four are mallet putters called the Ardmore 1, Ardmore 2, Ardmore 3 and finally the Dupage.

There are some other slight visual differences between this new range of putters and TaylorMade’s TP Black Copper collection. For example, there is no longer a white sight line on the top of the putters, instead this has been replaced by black lines.

Other design upgrades include a new aluminium Pure Roll TP insert. Slightly thicker than previous inserts in TaylorMade putters, this new design has been manufactured to offer improved sound and feel off the face whilst also optimising roll.

To add to this there are also new TP screws in the cavity, which fasten the new insert securely in place. Again, this creates a solid feel especially at impact thanks to minimising the voids and air pockets.

For the first time in Europe, the two sole weights are adjustable so you can fine tune the feel of your preferred shape.

The putters all come with a Superstroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip as standard as well as a KBS CT-Taper Stepless Chrome shaft, which is designed to offer a stiff structure that ensures there is less twisting at impact.

The entire TP Patina Collection is available in 34” and 35” lengths in both RH and LH models with an RRP of £239.

