TaylorMade M5 and M6 Irons Unveiled

TaylorMade has revealed details of its fourth generation of M series irons. Both the M5 and M6 models feature new Speed Bridge technology, engineered to both further increase distance and enhance sound and feel.

Speed Bridge is a high strength, mass-efficient structural beam spanning across the cavity back of the iron to connect the topline with the back bar of the iron. By connecting these specific points that vibrate at impact, the increased rigidity in the topline and upper perimeter of the face delivers improved sound and feel with increased ball speed.

This is assisted by a more flexible thru-slot Speed Pocket, said to enhance face flexibility and generates optimal spin at impact, thus maximising ball speed and carry distance; most specifically low on the clubface — where ball speed protection matters most.

The new Speed Bridge allows for thru-slot design of the Speed Pocket in the M5 and M6 game improvement irons. They work together to systematically improve how the iron face performs during impact by shifting the point of maximum deflection lower on the face. This shift in deflection activates the Speed Pocket more efficiently delivering extreme flexibility over a large area of the face generating faster ball speeds than 2018 M3 and M4 irons.

Also in both the M5 and M6 irons is a new Hybrar damping system and multi-material badges to control and minimise vibration for a soft and solid feel. The lower deflection point is aligned with the Hybrar damper allowing it to activate more quickly at impact and dampen unwanted vibrations more efficiently.

M6 Irons