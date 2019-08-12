TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge Launched - The new wedge design features a raw face to maximise feel and spin

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge Launched

TaylorMade has come up with an ingenious way on the new Milled Grind 2 wedge to get you more spin without sacrificing that buttery soft feel so many of us love.

It has already found its way into the bags of staff players Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods but images only showed the back of the wedge, now we know why…

Complimenting the new Hi-Toe Big Foot wedge, the MG2 features a patented Raw Face design, so while the rest of the wedge has either a satin chrome or matte black finish to maintain its premium look, the face is left untouched.

Raw wedges are widely known to feel softer and once exposed to air and moisture will rust over time. As they do this, they should also create more friction with the ball at impact, generating more spin.

RELATED: Best Wedges 2019

Golf Monthly Instruction

It also preserves the groove geometry, is less reflective in bright sunlight and produces more visible wear patterns so you can see where you’re striking your wedge shots on the face.

On the shelf, the MG2 wedge will have an airtight sealed sticker to preserve the face but once it is removed, the face will start to oxidise and the rusting process will begin.

The face’s ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to maximise greenside spin while also conforming to the Rules of Golf. There’s also an extra groove on the face compared to the previous model.

You’ll also notice a laser etched pattern between the grooves to help generate even more greenside spin. There are two double rows next to the leading edge to assist on shorter chip shots or thinned shots.

The Ribbon Cut Sole is CNC milled to maximise consistency, maintaining tolerance levels that are difficult for a human to repeat.

To soften the feel even more, TaylorMade has added a TPU insert in the back cavity to provide vibration dampening for a solid feel at impact. This is enhanced by a thicker face at the top, which also helps produce a more consistent flight across the loft range.

Trending On Golf Monthly

There are now just two grind options down from three, the Standard grind and Low Bounce C-grind, which has extra heel and toe relief for added versatility.

The MG2 wedge comes in 48-60° lofts in two degree increments. It goes on sale from September 6th with an RRP of £149 per wedge.