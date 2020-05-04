Golfers can now add custom stampings, including personalised text and initials, and choose from dozens of images and 13 different paint fills on their MG2 wedges
TaylorMade MyMG2 Personalised Wedges Introduced
TaylorMade has introduce the MyMG2 personalised wedge programme, joining the MySpiderX, MyHi-Toe and MySpider offerings.
The Milled Grind 2 wedges launched last year feature a patented Raw Face design, where just the face rusts over time, which is said to increase friction for more backspin.
The MyMG2 programme is inspired by trends seen on the PGA Tour where players personalise wedges with stamping to display their unique personalities. TaylorMade is now giving all golfers the ability to make each wedge uniquely their own and deliver a service that has historically been reserved for the game’s top players.
Custom stamping options include personalised text and initials, as well as dozens of images. Golfers choose from 13 different paint fills and complete the package by selecting the grip and shaft of their choice. Golfers can also build the wedge to their precise specs by customising loft, lie, length and grip size.
“With Raw Face Technology and the Milled Grind sole, MG2 wedges are the ultimate in consistency and precision. We offer a number of personalisation options so you can design a wedge that’s truly unique to your game and your preferences,” Bill Price, Senior Director of Product Creation, Putter & Wedge, told GM.
Golfers can select from four different finishes. The Cobalt Nickel is exclusive to MyMG2, providing a premium look and reduces glare at address. The chrome finish creates that classic look preferred by many golfers while the black is a darker, aggressive styling with a non-glare look at address.
Finally, there is the raw un-plated wedge where the entire head will rust, giving it the worn, rustic look preferred by many Tour athletes.
MyMG2 wedges are engineered to generate the most aggressive spin of any wedge in the TaylorMade family. The combination of precision-milling and Raw Face Technology is designed for increased spin, precision and feel. The face rusts over time to preserve consistent spin while the rest of the head maintains its original finish.
MyMG2 is available in the United Kingdom only starting May 4th via TaylorMadeGolf.co.uk and from authorised TaylorMade stockists with an RRP of £189 per wedge.