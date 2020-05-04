TaylorMade MyMG2 Personalised Wedges Introduced

The MyMG2 programme is inspired by trends seen on the PGA Tour where players personalise wedges with stamping to display their unique personalities. TaylorMade is now giving all golfers the ability to make each wedge uniquely their own and deliver a service that has historically been reserved for the game’s top players.

Custom stamping options include personalised text and initials, as well as dozens of images. Golfers choose from 13 different paint fills and complete the package by selecting the grip and shaft of their choice. Golfers can also build the wedge to their precise specs by customising loft, lie, length and grip size.

“With Raw Face Technology and the Milled Grind sole, MG2 wedges are the ultimate in consistency and precision. We offer a number of personalisation options so you can design a wedge that’s truly unique to your game and your preferences,” Bill Price, Senior Director of Product Creation, Putter & Wedge, told GM.

Golfers can select from four different finishes. The Cobalt Nickel is exclusive to MyMG2, providing a premium look and reduces glare at address. The chrome finish creates that classic look preferred by many golfers while the black is a darker, aggressive styling with a non-glare look at address.