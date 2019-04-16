The new Original One Mini Driver has been revealed, celebrating TaylorMade's 40th anniversary
TaylorMade Original One Mini Driver Revealed
Following on from the SLDR Mini in 2014 and the AeroBurner Mini in 2015, TaylorMade’s new Mini Driver is named the ‘Original One’ and celebrates the company’s 40th anniversary.
The new Orignal One Mini Driver is 275cc in head size, making it 9% larger than the AeroBurner Mini to fit directly in between a driver and 3 wood.
With the summer ahead of us and firm, fast conditions almost guaranteed, this looks a very decent option.
TaylorMade says that key product technologies found in the company’s most notable metalwood offerings have been utilised in the new Original One, starting with a tri-material body with a titanium body, a 50g steel sole plate and a carbon composite crown.
The combination of these three materials is said to create an ultra-low CG for distance and playability.
The Mini Driver as a whole is said to deliver distance, forgiveness and accuracy in a confidence-inspiring shape.
The club will primarily be used for tee shots, specifically those who struggle with their driver, but it can also be played off of the deck.
It comes fitted with Twist Face technology along with Inverted Cone Technology to help keep ball speed up on off-centre hits.
It is 13.5 degrees in loft but can be adjusted down to 11.5 and up to 15.5 degrees.
“In 1979, golf was changed forever with the introduction of the Pittsburgh Persimmon™ – the original metalwood,” TaylorMade Senior Director of Product Creation Tomo Bystedt said.
Available for pre-order starting today, 16th April.
It will retail beginning 1st May.
The Original One Mini Driver comes with an RRP of £369
It comes equipped with Mitsubishi’s Diamana F Limited shaft in 55g (R), or 65g (S) flexes at 43.75”.
The stock grip is Golf Pride MCC Decade grip in blackout with a blood orange end-cap.
