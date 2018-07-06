A new black version of TaylorMade's popular P790 irons has been revealed

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons Launched

TaylorMade has launched a stunning new set of irons in the form of the new P790 Black.

The original P790s were unveiled last year and featured the revolutionary ‘Speed Foam’ technology inside a hollow cavity to offer more distance and a superb feel and sound.

Related: TaylorMade P790 irons review

TaylorMade say that ‘golfers will experience feel, forgiveness, and workability unlike any iron of this calibre’.

The Speed Foam provides support to the face as well as providing sound-dampening properties to aid performance and feel.

The irons feature ultra-thin 1.75mm faces with TaylorMade’s new Inverted Cone Technology, said to increase flexibility from heel to toe and low on the clubface for consistently fast ball speeds.

Related: Which TaylorMade driver is right for me?

Metal-injection-molded tungsten weighting has been used in the heads to find the optimum centre of gravity and increase the club’s moment of inertia. This is said to aid forgiveness and playability.

The P790 is essentially a players iron but offers more distance than you would usually see from regular players irons. Some of this is down to the stronger lofts, the 7-iron loft is 30.5°.

The new P790 Black is the same as the original P790 and is coated with a premium high-gloss black PVD finish and comes with blacked-out True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 shafts.

Related: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge review

TaylorMade’s Senior Director of Product Creation, Tomo Bystedt, said, “P790 Black delivers forged feel with breakthrough distance and forgiveness in a sleek, all-black finish.”

“The new appearance brings out the soul of what P790 truly represents by creating look and feel that inspires an aggressive mindset, enabling the boldest of players to attack the course with confidence.”

Irons and wedges in a darker finish are becoming increasingly popular as they can be more durable, produce less glare from the sun and for some golfers easier to align.