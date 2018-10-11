Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jason Day used their social media platforms to reveal the new TaylorMade P760 irons

TaylorMade Reveals P760 Irons Via Athletes’ Social Media

Three of TaylorMade’s biggest stars took to their Instagram throughout an evening to unveil the new P760 irons.

The P760 looks to be a progressive set that features TaylorMade’s Speed Foam in the 3-7-irons.

We saw a similar concept in the P790 Irons, which used Speed Foam within a hollow clubhead to maximise ball speed and distance while also producing a soft, lively feel.

The players all commented on the sharper leading edge and the extra height they were getting from the P760s.

It was first the turn of four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who broadcast live from his Instagram account just before 7pm UK time on a driving range in Florida on Oct 10th.

“It launches so high for a long iron. It doesn’t sound like a hollow iron, it sounds and feels really solid. It launches so high for a long iron. I’m carrying the 4-iron nearly 240 yards but I’m usually around 230,” Rory said on the live video.

McIlroy currently uses a prototype version of the TaylorMade P730 irons called Rors Proto, as well as a P750 3- and 4-iron. He also carries a P790 UDI as a 2-iron.

Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s former Iron Global Director now Metalwood Director, was also in attendance and explained a little more about the new iron Rory was testing.

“It has the same loft as the P770 iron but has a lower centre of gravity with added speed over the P730 iron,” he said.

Next up was Jon Rahm…

“That felt amazing,” the Spaniard said after one hit.

“That’s 10 yards more than i have on the other one, it comes out really hot and it goes through the turf a little bit better.

Rahm also commented on the iron’s consistency, “The last three i didn’t hit them all the same but they felt the same and flew the same.

“All those ball flights are so consistent it’s great.”

Finally, attention turned to former World No.1 Jason Day…

“It felt very stable the feel of it, felt soft but firm. How do you get that?” he said.

“It was softer feel, felt good through the turf it feels pretty dang good right now.

“I think they’re coming out higher.

“My concern with what you guys did with the leading edge here when you look at something that like it has the potential to dig due to how sharp it is.

“Going through the turf it’s good, doesn’t bounce which is great.”