TaylorMade Rory Junior Clubs Revealed

TaylorMade has teamed up with its four-time major champion Rory McIlroy to design the new Rory Junior Golf Sets, created with input from McIlroy himself to welcome the beginner and developing player to the game of golf.

“Growing up, golf was an extremely important part of my life,” McIlroy said. “It allowed me to stay active, enjoy the outdoors and have fun within a competitive sport. I partnered with TaylorMade to design the Rory Junior Set to give kids an easy introduction to golf so they can have the same opportunity I had to fall in love with the sport.”

Incorporating many of the same technologies found in other TaylorMade products, each set has been specifically engineered to deliver the optimal lengths, lofts and shaft flexes to promote proper swing mechanics for junior golfers while developing their passion for the game.

“We were looking for a gateway for young players to enjoy the game with product built specifically with them in mind,” David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade Golf, said. “Having a role model like Rory McIlroy to support this new initiative, as well as a program like the PGA Junior League that encourages these youngsters to thrive in the sport, is crucial to encourage them to play well into their adult life. That’s why we partnered with Rory and are delighted to support the PGA Junior League by making a direct donation to them.”

At 16° of loft and 400cc in size, the Rory titanium driver was designed to instill confidence and be easy to hit and produce high launching drives off the tee. A high-quality, high-performing product created specifically with the junior player in mind.

The fairway and rescue in the Rory Junior Golf Sets were created to bridge the gap between the driver and irons with easy-to-hit, forgiving performance from a variety of lies on the golf course.

“With a fairway wood or Rescue, kids need clubs that are versatile and allow them to hit a variety of shots no matter where they are on the golf course. These clubs are built for easy launch and extra forgiveness whether you’re hitting from the tee, the fairway or the rough,” McIlroy said.

Made from 17-4 stainless steel, the irons in the two sets were strategically developed with loft configurations that help launch the ball high and straight. The 4-plus set features an iron loft 2 degrees lower than the 8-plus set to encourage higher lofts for easy launch for the younger player.

The center-shafted mid-mallet putter was created with short-game development in mind by way of higher stability combined with easy alignment. For greenside chipping and bunker play, a 54°/56° wedge will help make this critical part of the game easier to learn and have more fun.

Available starting December 7th, Rory Junior Golf Sets are available in two set configurations for boys (4+ and 8+) and one set configuration for girls (8+), each created for a specific size and age range of player. Both sets include graphite shafts that have been flexed specifically for junior swing speeds. Additionally, each set also includes a special St. Bernard headcover, inspired by the headcover found on Rory’s M3 driver.

Both the Boys & Girls 8 Plus set — designed for ages 8+ and 52″ to 60″ in height — includes 7 clubs + bag at an RRP of £399.

In addition to the 8 Plus set, a 4 Plus set will also be offered for both Boys & Girls, designed for players aged 4+ and 42″ to 52″ in height — includes 5 clubs + bag at an RRP of £299.