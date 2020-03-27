The driver was the longest model on average in the Battle of the Brands test.

TaylorMade SIM Comes Out On Top In American Golf Driver Test

The results of American Golf’s Battle of the Brands driver test are in and they reveal several interesting insights into driving habits with different clubs.

The American Golf Battle of the Brands driver test asked visitors to the store to hit 3 shots with each of the Benross Delta, Callaway Mavrik, Cobra SpeedZone, Ping G410, TaylorMade SIM, Titleist TS2 and Wilson Launch Pad drivers.

Each club was equipped with stock shafts and lofts. Data was captured for 1274 participants with the longest drive in Men’s and Ladies’ over 45 and under 45 categories winning one of four £500 American Golf vouchers.

What were the results?

Well in terms of longest overall driver in average distance, the TaylorMade SIM came first with an average of 268 yards. One yard behind was the Titleist TS2 and the Callaway Mavrik came third with 262 yards.

The four winners of the four American Golf vouchers for longest drives were John McDonald in the Open category who hit a monstrous 398 yard driver with a TaylorMade SIM.

In the Mens over 45 Kelvin Walters took top spot with a 355 yard driver with a Callaway Mavrik.

Holly Western was the longest woman overall with an impressive 328 yards from the Callaway Mavrik and Margaret Hoskins hit 275 yards with the TaylorMade SIM in the Women’s over 45’s.

On presenting the results, Will Sturgess, Brand Manager at American Golf, was delighted with the response from customers. He said, “It’s great to see so many people taking part and giving us a real insight into the ‘average’ golfer’s driving. It’s clear from the results that every one of the drivers on test would be a fantastic addition to any golfers’ bag.

“Every driver on test was the best choice for someone, which really does confirm that getting the right technology, right look and right feel for your game really can add yards to every drive.”

