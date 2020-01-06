TaylorMade SIM Drivers Unveiled - All the key details about the new TaylorMade SIM drivers, fairway woods and rescues for 2020
TaylorMade SIM Drivers Unveiled
Details have finally been revealed about the new TaylorMade SIM drivers as well as fairway woods and hybrids. They were spotted last week in the hands of the brand’s staff players, including Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Johnson even put a 22° SIM hybrid in play for the first time.
SIM stands for Shape In Motion and it gets its name from the asymmetric sole design said to reduce aerodynamic drag in the last three feet of the downswing to maximise clubhead speed where it is needed most – just before impact.
There are three models – SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D – which all feature a raised crown and sole to reduce drag and improve airflow throughout the swing. The higher CG that comes with this is counteracted by an Inertia Generator, rotated off-centre and positioned low and back with a heavy steel weight at the rear of the club. This moves the CG lower, optimising launch, increases forgivenes and helps the air travel quicker past the clubhead during the downswing.
The TaylorMade SIM driver features a 10g sliding weight that can create up to 20 yards of draw or fade bias.
The SIM Max driver is more forgiving thanks to an eight per cent larger face and heavier Inertia Generator in the rear of the clubhead.
The SIM Max D is an even more draw-biased version that has an 18 per cent larger face than SIM and divergent topline masking, which makes the driver look more open at address.
Also new for 2020 is an ultra-light weight chromium carbon crown with a chalk white topline that creates contrast with the black clubface to help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.
The Speed Injected Twist Face from the M5 and M6 returns on the SIM drivers, but it is now progressive by loft for even more precise performance.
The TaylorMade SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D drivers will on sale February 7th. SIM has an RRP of £479 in 8°, 9° and 10.5° lofts with stock shaft offerings including the Mitsubishi Diamana S Limited 60 and Project X’s HZRDUS Smoke Green 70.
The SIM Max and Max D drivers have an RRP of £449 in 9°, 10.5° and 12° lofts with stock shaft including Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 and Ventus Red 5. SIM Max D stock shafts include the UST Mamiya Helium.
Joining the drivers are the SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D fairway woods.
The iconic V Steel design has been reinvented with the new 180cc SIM fairway with an 80g sole weight creating an extremely low CG that allows for increased ball speed, higher launch and improved forgiveness on low-face hits.
It also features a new Zatech titanium face. It’s the first time TaylorMade has used this rare and ultra-strong material in a metalwood. It is only made in small batches using a unique process that improves the strength of the face while maintaining a high level of ductility.
A more rounded leading edge improves the club’s initial contact with the turf, while the V Steel sole further raises heel and toe sections of the sole away from the ground and improves versatility.
Matching the aesthetics of the SIM driver family, the chromium carbon crown and contrasting chalk white colour help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.
The larger 185cc SIM Max steel fairway woods feature a C300 face material and is designed for higher launch and peak trajectories, with extremely long distance and improved playability.
Finally, the oversized 190cc SIM Max D fairway has been optimised for forgiveness and golfers seeking a draw- bias design.
TaylorMade introduced Twist Face to its fairways in 2019 and has carried this into SIM. Like the SIM drivers, the faces have been modified to counteract the gear effect on common mis-hits in the high-toe and low-heel. Although the concept is the same as in the driver, the exact geometry is slightly different to account for the unique mass properties and impact location patterns in fairway woods compared to drivers.
The Speed Pocket in the SIM fairways has been engineered to provide increased ball speed to the entire face while improving forgiveness on low-face impacts. A slot insert has also been designed to sit flush with the sole to improve sole interaction and eliminate turf drag.
The SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D fairways will be available from February 7th. The SIM has an RRP of £369 in Rocket 14°, 15° and 19° lofts. The SIM Max and Max D have an RRP of £269 in Rocket 14°, 15°, 18°, 21° and 24° while the SIM Max D will be offered in lofts of 16°, 19° and 22°.
The SIM Max Rescue has also incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time to deliver improved turf interaction and reduced friction when playing from various lies. A reshaped leading edge further improves playability and strike conditions.
A more rounded toe and adjusted face angle gives the SIM Max Rescue a more confidence-inspiring shape at address for all levels of golfers. It utilises the same C300 Steel face used in the SIM Max fairway woods to help improve ball speed, durability and overall performance. The corrective technologies of Twist Face and Speed Pocket offer improved performance and forgiveness on mis-hits on the toe, heel and low on the face.
The SIM Max Rescue will be available from February 7th with an RRP of £229 in lofts of 19°, 22°, 25°, 28° and 31°.
