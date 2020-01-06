TaylorMade SIM Drivers Unveiled

Details have finally been revealed about the new TaylorMade SIM drivers as well as fairway woods and hybrids. They were spotted last week in the hands of the brand’s staff players, including Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Johnson even put a 22° SIM hybrid in play for the first time.

SIM stands for Shape In Motion and it gets its name from the asymmetric sole design said to reduce aerodynamic drag in the last three feet of the downswing to maximise clubhead speed where it is needed most – just before impact.

There are three models – SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D – which all feature a raised crown and sole to reduce drag and improve airflow throughout the swing. The higher CG that comes with this is counteracted by an Inertia Generator, rotated off-centre and positioned low and back with a heavy steel weight at the rear of the club. This moves the CG lower, optimising launch, increases forgivenes and helps the air travel quicker past the clubhead during the downswing.

The TaylorMade SIM driver features a 10g sliding weight that can create up to 20 yards of draw or fade bias.

The SIM Max driver is more forgiving thanks to an eight per cent larger face and heavier Inertia Generator in the rear of the clubhead.

The SIM Max D is an even more draw-biased version that has an 18 per cent larger face than SIM and divergent topline masking, which makes the driver look more open at address.

Also new for 2020 is an ultra-light weight chromium carbon crown with a chalk white topline that creates contrast with the black clubface to help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.

The Speed Injected Twist Face from the M5 and M6 returns on the SIM drivers, but it is now progressive by loft for even more precise performance.