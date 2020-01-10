TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Revealed - Everything you need to know about the SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons aimed at the mid and high handicapper

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Revealed

Following the launch of the SIM drivers, TaylorMade has unveiled two new SIM Max irons for the mid and high-handicap golfer.

The SIM Max and SIM Max OS feature a similar Speed Bridge design from the outgoing M5 and M6 irons, which connects the back bar to the topline for support and to prevent unwanted vibrations.

Thanks to the face stability offered by Speed Bridge, TaylorMade has incorporated a Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe and completely disconnects the leading edge from the sole of the iron, which in essence creates a free-floating face. This allows the face to hinge upon the topline for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness.

RELATED: TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Full Review

Additionally, a uniquely shaped Echo Damping System stretches across the face from heel to toe using multiple contact points to dampen vibration and improve sound and feel.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Damping Channels that wrap around the entire structure allow the damper to efficiently compress at impact, giving the material a place to disperse without inhibiting movement in the face.

TaylorMade’s variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), is now uniquely positioned in each SIM Max and SIM Max OS iron to both increase the sweet spot and minimise the effects of common mis-hits.

RELATED: TaylorMade SIM Drivers Full Review

ICT is positioned in the centre of the face on mid irons to deliver performance where golfers need it the most but moves towards the toe in the longer irons, based on player testing, to generate a draw bias and minimise the most common miss to the right.

Designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron, SIM Max is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots. It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction. The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

The SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons go on sale February 7th. Both will be offered in 4-PW with KBS Max 85 steel shafts or Fujikura’s Ventus Blue graphite shafts at an RRP of £899 in steel and £1,049 in graphite.