TaylorMade SIM Utility Irons Unveiled Set to replace the GAPR range, TaylorMade has revealed its new SIM UDI and DHY utility irons. Sitting alongside the SIM Rescue, which has found its way into a surprising number of tour player bags including Dustin Johnson, the SIM utilities provide golfers with new options in this critical part of the bag between the longest playable iron and shortest fairway wood. Golf Monthly Instruction The SIM DHY is a driving hybrid that offers a larger overall footprint with a thicker top line, wider sole and a shallower profile that delivers hybrid-like forgiveness. The larger head shape is designed to inspire confidenceand it should produce a mid-high trajectory.

Conversely the SIM UDI (utimate driving iron) has a more traditional players iron profile with a thinner top line and slimmer sole for enhanced workability and shot making.

Both clubs also benefit from a newly developed SpeedFoam material that is 35 per cent less dense than the standard urethane foam injection used in other TaylorMade products like the P790 and new P770 iron.

The lighter material positions the CG lower within the clubhead to promote a higher launch and trajectory while promoting a soft, solid feel. Adding to the low-CG properties is a port on the sole of the club where the SpeedFoam is injected. The port is filled with a heavy TPS screw that drives CG even lower.

The TPS weight port is positioned on the rear of the club in SIM UDI rather than on the sole like it is on DHY. This raises the CG slightly to promote a lower launch and more penetrating ball flight.