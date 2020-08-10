The two new TaylorMade SIM Utility irons unveiled called UDI and DHY come in two distinct shapes offering different types of performance
TaylorMade SIM Utility Irons Unveiled
Set to replace the GAPR range, TaylorMade has revealed its new SIM UDI and DHY utility irons.
Sitting alongside the SIM Rescue, which has found its way into a surprising number of tour player bags including Dustin Johnson, the SIM utilities provide golfers with new options in this critical part of the bag between the longest playable iron and shortest fairway wood.
The SIM DHY is a driving hybrid that offers a larger overall footprint with a thicker top line, wider sole and a shallower profile that delivers hybrid-like forgiveness. The larger head shape is designed to inspire confidenceand it should produce a mid-high trajectory.
Drawing inspiration from the V Steel construction of SIM Max Rescue, both UDI and DHY feature a rounded camber from heel to toe that improves turf interaction, particularly on uneven lies, to enhance versatility.Both models boast a hollow body construction with a forged C300 steel face, which is the same material used in SIM Max fairway woods and Rescue. This ultra-strong steel helps produce faster ball speeds while also delivering a forged feel.
While the TaylorMade GAPR utility irons featured an adjustable Loft Sleeve, feedback from expert club fitters revealed a preference for traditionally bonded hosels in the SIM UDI and DHY to better allow fitters to bend for precise loft and lie configurations (+/- 2°).
Both the SIM UDI and SIM DHY will be on sale Spet 4th with an RRP of £229. The UDI is equipped with the Mitsubishi Diamana Thump shaft and is available in lofts of 18° and 20° in both RH and LH. The DHY comes in the Mitsubishi Diamana Limited shaft in lofts of 17°, 19°, 22° and 25° in both RH and LH.