The TaylorMade SIM2 range unveiled today comprises metalwoods and irons with new construction techniques said to elevate performance over SIM

TaylorMade SIM2 Range Unveiled

TaylorMade claims to be offering across the board improvements thanks to a radical design shift found on the three new SIM2 drivers, which replace the SIM driver range, along with new SIM2 fairways, hybrids and irons.

The Asymmetric Inertia generator and Speed Injected Twist Face carry over from last year’s SIM drivers, but the head of SIM2 is now created using a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight.

The sole is made entirely from a nine ply carbon fibre for even more weight savings and better airflow as TaylorMade have done away with the sliding weight track, which TaylorMade say was redundant for the majority of golfers.

The Milled Back Cup Face is the only part of the head made from titanium. The updated internal CNC milling of it means there is no longer a need for injection ports on the Twist Face, just one is required in the toe. It also means that 23 per cent more shots fall into the high COR category.

The SIM2 driver has a TPS fixed front weight that lowers spin and can be adjusted for swing weight. It has a 12 per cent larger face versus SIM that increases forgiveness, helped by a 16g back weight.

The SIM2 Max has a 24g back weight for even more forgiveness and a five per cent larger face than the SIM Max. On the SIM2 Max D, the entire Inertia Generator and 22g back weight has been moved towards the heel to increase draw bias for serial slicers.

There are three fairway wood options, including the more compact SIM2 Titanium fairway that features a lightweight carbon construction with Zatech Titanium Face and a heavy 80g steel sole weight for a five per cent increase in MOI over its predecessor. There’s also the larger SIM2 Max fairway and draw biased SIM2 Max D along with SIM2 and SIM2 Max Rescues.

Both the SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS irons boast a new Cap Back Design comprising a strong, lightweight polymer material that spans the cavity to support the entire topline, providing additional rigidity in the upper part of the face.

It works in unison with the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to increase flexibility for more distance. It also enhances forgiveness by discouraging the clubface to twist on off-centre hits.

The updated Echo Damping System, comprising a soft polymer material completely encapsulated within the length of the cavity, helps to minimise unwanted vibrations for a forged-like feel and sound.

The progressive face design gradually shifts the larger sweetspot toe-ward in long irons to promote a neutral ball flight while also delivering corrective performance on the common right miss.

The size and shape of the SIM2 Max iron will suit a variety of game improvers while the larger, stronger-lofted and more offset SIM2 Max OS iron is designed for high handicappers seeking maximum distance and forgiveness.

The TaylorMade SIM2 range goes on sale February 19th with the following RRPs: Drivers £449, SIM2 Ti fairway £369, SIM2 Max and Max D fairways £279, SIM2 Rescue £259, SIM2 Max Rescue £229, Irons £899 steel and £1,049 graphite.