TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Launched

Spider FCG is available in three different hosel types, each meant for a different style of putting stroke. The Short Slant hosel offers 46° of toe hang (squarely in range with most blade models) to fit golfers with a significant amount of face rotation. The L-Neck has 25° of toe hang for golfers with moderate face rotation and the Single Bend is the most face balanced of the three – better aligning with golfers who have minimal rotation in the putting stroke.

A black KBS CT Tour Stepless Stability Shaft comes as standard, providing less deflection at the point of impact, as does a Super Stroke X Traxion Pistol 1.0 PT grip.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

The TaylorMade Spider FCG putter is on sale Sept 4th with an RRP of £299 in 33″, 34″ and 35″ lengths in right and left handed.