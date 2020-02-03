TaylorMade Spider S Putters Introduced

Joel Tadman

The new TaylorMade Spider S putters utilise clever tungsten weighting to maximise forgiveness for greater accuracy and improved distance control

Set to replace the popular Spider X putter is the Spider S, the latest mallet range from TaylorMade claiming to offer even more stability and forgiveness.

It does this through use of three high density tungsten weights totaling 150g. Two are positioned in the heel and toe totaling 48g while a tungsten weight bar positioned at the rear helps increase the MOI to over 6,000, making it the most forgiving TaylorMade putter in its 2020 range.

The rear tungsten bar is customized for each shaft length and head weight. It sits within a high-grade aluminium body for perimeter stability.

Three short sightlines at the front of the head assist with alignment while the Pure Roll Insert has been made thicker for a better sound and feel. It also features grooves angled at 45° to encourage more forward roll off the face.

To further increase stability, a black single bend KBS Stepless CT Tour putter shaft comes standard, along with a black Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip.

The TaylorMade Spider S putters come in either chalk white or navy colours and go on sale February 7th with an RRP of £299.