TaylorMade Spider X Putter Revealed

Joining the popular Spider Tour putters is the more refined Spider X model, the 10th generation of Spider putters from TaylorMade.

Already put in play on tour by Rory McIlroy, the TaylorMade Spider X putter features a much lighter 15g carbon composite core (down from 70g on the Spider Tour) and a 30 per cent heavier outer frame to provide increased stability.

This aids in preserving ball speed and resistance to twisting on off-centre hits, especially out of the toe which TaylorMade has found to be the most-common mishit.

This is helped by heavier but more compact tungsten weights in the back corners of the head that provide a deeper centre of gravity.

A new True Path Alignment system, comprising a white strip that is half the width of a golf ball with a contrasting black sightline, helps amplify where the putter is aiming.

At impact, a thicker Pure Roll insert provides a better sound and feel while the 45 degree angled grooves help get the ball rolling online early.

The composition and construction of the new 12-groove insert is specially engineered to bring the grooves into direct and active contact with the ball during impact, even on short putts.