TaylorMade Tour Response and Soft Response Balls Launched

TaylorMade has unveiled two new ball models to sit under the TP5 and TP5x offering all-round performance a lower price point.

The Tour Response is a three-piece ball with a high-spring, 40-compression core made from elastic materials designed to maximize energy transfer for more distance.

A firmer second layer surrounds the soft inner core and allows for increased speed while keeping spin low off the tee.

A cast urethane cover allows the grooves of the wedge to better grip the golf ball for increased greenside spin. A crosslinking chemical reaction forms the urethane material, which creates an irreversible link for improved shear resistance and greater durability while also improving the feel.

For golfers with moderate swing speeds seeking all-round performance with a softer feel, TaylorMade has created the Soft Response ball.

It is also a three-piece ball with a ZnO Flex 35-compression core to maximize energy transfer. It also features a unique Extended Flight Dimple pattern, with shallower U-shaped dimple promoting decreased drag and increased lift, allowing the ball to stay in the air longer at lower spin rates. A soft ionomer cover increases green-side feel, but also achieves improved scuff resistance, shear resistance and overall durability.

The Tour Response comes in white and yellow and has an RRP of £39.99 per dozen. The Soft Response comes in white, yellow and pink with an RRP of £24.99 per dozen. Both balls are available now.

