TaylorMade TP5 Pix Balls Unveiled

The original TaylorMade Pix ball featured fire-like graphics and was only available in the US in the TP5 model. But now a new and improved version is coming to Europe for 2020 on the latest TP5 and TP5x designs said to assist with alignment and focus on the greens.

The new TaylorMade TP5 Pix balls were co-designed by Rickie Fowler and features ClearPath alignment, which comprises 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling.

It does this by the inside of the triangles being dark orange, framing the TaylorMade logo and sidestamp. Get the ball rolling perfectly and they should form two straight lines once in motion tracking towards the hole.

The use of two contrasting colours on the graphics supposedly makes them more visible in different light conditions.

The TP5 and TP5x Pix balls benefit from the same technology that features in the standard models, including the Tri-Fast Core that increases launch and reduces drag as well as the soft cast urethane cover that bolsters groove interaction for more spin.

The cover also benefits from an improved urethane compound and paint formulation for added durability and comes in a 322 seamless dimple pattern.

Four increasingly stiff layers deliver higher ball speed and greater rebound at impact. HFM is a higher flex material that improves energy transfer and rebounds quickly to generate more ball speed resulting in better performance.

The TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Pix balls go on sale February 28th with an RRP of £49.99 per dozen.

