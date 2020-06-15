TaylorMade's tour-level, five piece TP5 and TP5x balls are now available in hi-visibility yellow

TaylorMade TP5 Yellow Balls Revealed

TaylorMade has further expanded its ball range for 2020 with the addition of the TP5 and TP5x in hi-visibility yellow.

The original TP5 and TP5x balls were launched at the start of 2019, promising increased speed and launch off the tee as well as added greenside control.

Now golfers have the choice of a hi-visibility yellow option, which some golfers may find stands out better visually through the air in dim light conditions or on the ground on frosty mornings.

The yellow versions are the same as the white TP5 and TP5x balls in terms of performance and are one of the few five-layer tour balls on the market, played by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

The TP5 and TP5x balls feature a new speed layer system, comprising four increasingly stiff layers for higher ball speed through greater rebound, with HFM.

HFM is a new higher modulus material that improves energy transfer through the ball for more speed. It acts like a stiff spring that builds up energy when compressed and rebounds quickly generating more ball speed.

The balls also benefit from an improved urethane compound and paint formulation for added cover durability. The TP5 offers a slightly softer feel and lower flight than the TP5x.

The TP5 and TP5x yellow follow the launch of the TP5 and TP5x Pix earlier this year, which featured a unique ClearPath alignment system. Developed in conjunction with ball player Rickie Fowler, the 12 unique graphics are strategically positioned to give the golfer feedback on how the ball is rolling.

While the TP5 and TP5x yellow strengthen TaylorMade’s premium offering for 2020, another impressive range has been the Response family.

The Tour Response is an excellent mid-price option, featuring a urethane cover for similar levels of control around the green to the TP5 and TP5x.

The Soft Response is a low-compression ball that provides a soft feel on all shots.

The TP5 and TP5x yellow balls are on sale now with an RRP of £49.99 per dozen.