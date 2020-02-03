The unusual TaylorMade Truss Putters have been revealed, claiming to offer enhanced stability for better off-centre performance as well as improved feel.

TaylorMade Truss Putters Revealed

Never afraid to think outside the box, TaylorMade may have created one of the more bizarre-looking putter lines in its new Truss putters but say they offer added stability and improved feel.

The theory makes sense. A triangle is one of the strongest known shapes because of its wide base structure and a truss, which forms a similar shape, has a whole host of applications in construction, most notably on bridges, to provide support.

Closer to home in sporting products, two connection points from the handle to the hitting surface has been found to often be better than one (think of the evolution of tennis racket design) and so TaylorMade has incorporated all of this into its Truss putters.

RELATED: Best Putters 2020

With two points of the hosel entering each putter head, the Truss putters reduce the unsupported mass and cover 50 per more of the topline than a traditional heel shafted putter. This provides added torsional stability – so less tendency to twist, helping putts start and stay online. The added stability means there’s less vibration, so the putters should feel more solid and pleasing too.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The tour players have started to experience the benefits too – Dean Burmester finished in the top three in Dubai recently using the heel-shafted mallet version.

On the face, a thicker cobalt blue Pure Roll insert combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer to increase topspin and improve forward roll across varying surfaces.

Adjustable sole weights allow golfers to achieve a variety of swing weights and CG placements to match the characteristics of their putting stroke and personal preferences.

Trending On Golf Monthly

TaylorMade has done a good job of masking the technology from the address view to not distract you and you’ll also notice the new chrome KBS Stepless Stability CT Tour putter shaft, which weighs 120g and is also designed to offer even more stability at impact.

The Truss putters are available from February 14th in four different head shapes – a TB blade and a TM mallet, both offered in heel- and center-shafted options – with an RRP of £269.