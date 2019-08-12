Designed for a variety of golfers, TaylorMade has just launched its new Kalea 3 range of woods and irons.

TaylorMade Unveils Kalea 3 Range

In 2019 TaylorMade has built upon the success of its Kalea set of golf clubs with the launch of the Kalea 3 range.

Designed for fast and ultra-lightweight performance, this new set of clubs is best suited to those with slightly slower swing speeds, like juniors, ladies and even senior golfers. TaylorMade has constructed these clubs with a clear focus on maximising clubhead speed and creating easy-to-launch performance for a multitude of golfing abilities.

Starting at the top of the bag there is a 430cc titanium driver along with two fairway woods. Then instead of longer irons, TaylorMade has put hybrids in the bag which, like the driver and fairways, come with TaylorMade’s patented Speed Pocket technology. This technology allows for flexibility low on the face which helps create a higher launch, speed and forgiveness.

As well as the Kalea irons and wedges, the new set also includes a premium TaylorMade Spider Mini putter, a design that has been used in the past by professionals like Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

Aside from the putter all of the clubs are fitted with Japanese TaylorMade UltraLite 2.0 shafts, which have a softer flex and active tip to aid speed and higher launch. They also make it easier to square the face at impact.

Additionally, they all have Lamkin Comfort Plus grips that offer a soft feel and better durability.

Finally there are three colours of bag to choose from – a grey option with aqua accents (pictured at the top of the page), and then two black models with either turquoise or pink accents (pictured below).

Rounding out the 2019 Kalea line is the introduction of new golf balls. The new two-piece balls feature a high-energy React core along with a soft ionomer cover to help maximise distance and feel.

The new TaylorMade Kalea 3 range will be available from the 6th of September with the following RRPs:

Kalea Driver – £279

Kalea Fairway – £189

Kaela Rescues – £179

Kalea irons – 5-piece set for £499

Spider Mini Putter – £219

Kalea Cart Bag – £199

Kalea Golf Balls – £21.99

