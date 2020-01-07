Tested By You: Golf Club Reader Reviews

June 2019

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons – Reviewed by Luke Overall (Halstead, Essex: 16 handicap)

Why did you decide to buy the product?

My handicap was coming down and I’d had my previous clubs for many years so I decided to invest in a new set. I didn’t know where to start with so many on the market, so I visited my local American Golf to get some advice on suitable clubs and have a fitting to see how a few new models compared.

How has the product been performing?

The 718 AP1s have added distance and consistency to my game, without a doubt. I’m hitting the ball longer and straighter. I tried many clubs but the AP1s felt lighter, looked better and gave me the best results overall.

Ping G Le Fairway – Reviewed by Christine Appleby (Lytham, Lancashire: 5 handicap)

Why did you decide to buy the product?

My woods are regular mens’ shafts and I was reluctant to try ladies’ shafts, but I have a relatively slow swing so my pro encouraged me to do so. I tried various makes, but the Ping consistently worked well for me. I soon got used to the white shaft and the lighter feel. It’s also easy to grip down to play a high-flying, shorter shot.

How has the product been performing?

I’m really glad I bought it as it’s very easy to hit, even from bare or tufty lies, and the extra loft (19°) helps the ball stay in the air for longer. I even had a hole-in-one using it on holiday in New Zealand on a 170-yard hole!

TaylorMade Spider X Putter – Reviewed by Karl Wright (Warrington, Cheshire: 11 handicap)

Why did you decide to buy the product?

Having owned older Spider models, I really like the more compact head and the way the white bar frames the ball. This, coupled with the long sightline, means it’s easier to align and feels more solid. The balance and weight feels great through the strike of the ball. The copper finish adds a premium touch.

How has the product been performing?

In the eight rounds I’ve played I’ve holed more putts, especially from six to ten feet, but the weighting of the putter ensures longer putts get to the hole. I’d prefer a thicker grip, but I’m sure this one will stay in the bag.

