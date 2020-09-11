A closer look at the gear trusted by Thomas Detry of Belgium

Thomas Detry What’s In The Bag?

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is one of the most exciting young talents on the European Tour.

Although still searching for his first Tour victory, Detry is a player on the up – and came close to his maiden title at the Celtic Classic in August.

That was his second runner-up finish in the space of two weeks, after Sam Horsfield pipped him to the post by a single shot at the Hero Open.

Detry studied at the University of Illinois, the same college as compatriot, Thomas Pieters, and he enjoyed a stellar amateur career before turning his attention to the Challenge Tour.

It was there where he caught the eye, winning the Bridgestone Challenge in 2016 by a record 12 shots.

In 2018, he teamed up with Pieters to win the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf for Belgium.

The former Junior Ryder Cupper signed with Callaway in 2016 – and he’s a Callaway man through the bag.

So, what Callaway gear is he currently using?

The Belgian is currently approximately six yards longer than the European Tour average for driving distance – and he plays the Callaway Mavrik driver.

He also uses a Callaway Mavrik fairway wood with 15° of loft, and he opts for a Callaway Epic hybrid (18°).

Golf Monthly Instruction

Also at the top end of the bag, Detry prefers the Callaway Apex Pro ’19 irons (3-4 iron), and then the Callaway Apex MB irons from five to pitching wedge.

At the bottom end of the bag, he has two more wedges – Callaway JAWS MD5 models in lofts of 52° and 58°.

His current flatstick is the Odyssey O-Works #7, and he plays the Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.

Thomas Detry What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik, 10.5°, Mitsubishi Chemical, Tensei CK 70-X

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik, 15°

Hybrid: Callaway Epic, 18°

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19′ (3-4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5, 52°, 58°

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest gear news.