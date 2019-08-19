We take a look inside the bag of the Belgian professional golfer here.

Thomas Pieters What’s In The Bag?

A player who has won four times on the European Tour in countries like the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Netherlands, Thomas Pieters has struggled of late to replicate the form that saw him make the 2016 Ryder Cup team.

At that event, Pieters, despite being a rookie, played some incredible golf collecting four points from five matches. forming a destructive partnership with Rory McIlroy. Clearly then he can compete at the top level and will look to make the 2020 Ryder Cup hosted at Whistling Straits.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he will use to try and get back to that level of the game.

Pieters carries 14 Callaway clubs at the moment including a Callaway Rogue driver and fairway model. Interestingly, instead of another fairway wood he uses a Callaway Apex two-iron as well.

The rest of his irons are Calalway X Forged models which go from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges he carries three Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s – a 52, 56 and 58 degree model.

His putter is an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas which we believe has a rare bronze finish but we are yet to 100% confirm this.

His ball is a Callaway Chrome Soft and he wears Nike apparel and shoes.