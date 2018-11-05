Take a look at the equipment used by Italian Open winner Thorbjorn Olesen

Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?

Thorbjorn Olesen won his fifth European Tour title at the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC.

His bogey-free 64 was enough to pip home favourite and BMW PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari by a single stroke.

The Dane missed the green on the 18th hole and needed to get it up-and-down for the title.

He did so successfully with a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge and his Scotty Cameron putter.

Olesen, like many other Nike staffers, has no equipment deal and the freedom to use whatever he chooses.

His driver is the Callaway Sub Zero Rogue driver and his two fairway woods are Callaway Rogue versions too.

The 28-year-old averaged just over 277 yards off the tee in Italy and hit just 46% of fairways.