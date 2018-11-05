Take a look at the equipment used by Italian Open winner Thorbjorn Olesen
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Thorbjorn Olesen won his fifth European Tour title at the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC.
His bogey-free 64 was enough to pip home favourite and BMW PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari by a single stroke.
Related: 15 Things You Didn’t know About Thorbjorn Olesen
The Dane missed the green on the 18th hole and needed to get it up-and-down for the title.
He did so successfully with a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge and his Scotty Cameron putter.
Olesen, like many other Nike staffers, has no equipment deal and the freedom to use whatever he chooses.
His driver is the Callaway Sub Zero Rogue driver and his two fairway woods are Callaway Rogue versions too.
The 28-year-old averaged just over 277 yards off the tee in Italy and hit just 46% of fairways.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
He then had a TaylorMade RSi UDI utility iron and PSi Tour irons.
His GIR stats were far better than his driving accuracy, with Olesen hitting 76% of greens in reg for the week.
He carries three Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges with 47, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.
His sand saves percentage for the week was a flawless 100%.
Olesen putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5 and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.
He ranked fourth in Putts per GIR during the Italian Open and was first in Putts Per Round with an average of 26.3.
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver
3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero
5 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero
Utility: TaylorMade RSi UDi
Irons: TaylorMade PSi Tour, Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 47, 54, 60°, Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike