Three New TaylorMade P-Series Irons Unveiled

TaylorMade has launched an updated P770 iron along with a brand new P7MC and P7MB all aimed at the better player

Already in the bag of the likes of Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade has unveiled three new irons within its P Series aimed at the better player.

Joining the P7TW, P790 and P790 Ti in the 2020 TaylorMade iron range are the P770, P7MC and P7MB as the P730, P750, P760 and old P770 step aside.

The P770 is the only new model carrying over the name of its predecessor, but it has a drastically different design to enhance performance. It’s forged hollow body with Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set is more akin to the popular P790, but it is more compact and offers higher launch with long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.

Designed with insights from the game’s best ball strikers, both the P7MC and P7MB benefit from a new Compact Grain Forging process that involves a 2,000-ton forging press to ensure that each iron is formed with precision and a tighter grain structure to provide the most solid, consistent feel possible.

The additional force refines the microstructure, decreasing the grain size to improve the overall properties of the metal. The high pressure forging also produces a head that is near final in shape, requiring minimal hand polishing for a repeatable, precise shaping.

The P7MC replaces the P750 popular among many tour players, including Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm, and features a classic shape with minimal offset. The muscle cavity design should deliver control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness. In creating the new backbar geometry designed to elevate feel, engineers moved mass up behind the face to support the point of impact.

The P7MB is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset, even less offset than the prior P730 iron. It is forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect in multiple dimensions while the geometrical positioning of the backbar also delivers precise CG placement and mass properties for optimal performance. Rory wanted to see less offset in the long irons, so that has been incorporated, and the blade length is actually 1.4mm longer than on the P730.

The three new TaylorMade P-Series irons go on sale Sept 4th with an RRP of £1,299 for a 7-piece set in right or left handed.