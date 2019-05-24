Take a look inside the bag of Tiger Woods during his demolition of Pebble Beach back in 2000.

Tiger Woods 2000 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

The US Open heads back to Pebble Beach in 2019 having been hosted there five times previously. One of those was Tiger Woods‘ famous demolition back in 2000, a tournament he won by a colossal 15 strokes and was the only player under-par over the four rounds.

You would think with that margin of victory it was a fairly calm and simple win however there was one moment Tiger’s caddie Steve Williams will want to forget. On the 18th hole during the second round Tiger had just hooked his tee shot left into the water.

He asked for another ball from Williams who realised they only had one ball left in the bag. He did not tell Tiger this, instead he tried to convince him to hit an iron to keep the ball in play. Tiger ignored this and hit driver down the middle, to the relief of Williams.

The ball he was using that day was a Nike Tour Accuracy, but what else was in his bag for the victory? We take a look in this classic WITB.

Aside from his ball and clothing, back then Tiger used all Titleist equipment. His driver was 975D model with 7.5 degrees of loft and his fairway was a 970.

His irons, which were on sparkling form throughout the week were Titleist prototypes that went all the way from 2-iron down to pitching wedge.

He carried two Vokey wedges and used his trust Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter to hole putt after putt over the four days.

As you can see below he was also using Nike’s Tour Accuracy ball.