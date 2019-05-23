We take a look at the clubs Tiger Woods used during his momentous 2008 US Open win at Torrey Pines.

Tiger Woods 2008 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Until his 2019 Masters tournament victory, Tiger Woods had gone over 10 years since his last win in a Major Championship. This came at the 2008 US Open which lives on in golfing history for three main reasons.

First, the incredible putt Tiger holed on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with American Rocco Mediate. His iconic celebration has become one of the greatest moments in his storied career.

Second, the subsequent 18-hole playoff which still couldn’t separate the two players. As a result the pair continued into sudden death and Tiger emerged victorious thanks to a par on the extra hole which was the 7th.

The third reason it lives on is the knee injury Tiger was playing with, which made clicking sounds after every shot and caused him to grimace with pain.

We can all agree then it was a momentous Major championship, but what exactly did Tiger have in the bag for the win? We have gone back in time to tell you just that.

During the tournament Tiger had, aside from his putter, a full bag of Nike clubs. Starting with the driver he had Nike’s SasQuatch Tour model which had only 7.5 degrees of loft. The shaft looks like steel but it is actually a Mitsubishi Diamana 83X that happens to be silver.

Torrey Pines was playing long throughout the tournament so from the start Tiger put two fairway woods in the bag to allow him to hit into greens with height and also get the ball to stop. The model he went for was two Nike SasQuatch Sumo’s with 15 and 19 degrees of loft respectively.

In his irons he used Nike Forged blades from 3-iron to pitching wedge and he also carried two Nike Forged wedges.

His putter as you’d expect is Scotty Cameron’s Newport 2 which he has used for 14 of his Major championship.

He also had Nike’s One Platinum ball and Air Tour TW 8.5 shoes on.