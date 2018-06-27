Woods returns this week at the Quicken Loans National and may have found himself a new flat stick
Tiger Woods Tests TaylorMade Mallet Putter
Tiger Woods tees it up this week on the PGA Tour and looks to have a new wand in the bag.
The 14-time major winner was spotted using a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet putter in practice, a huge change from his Scotty Cameron.
Woods’ Ardmore 3 appears to be from TaylorMade’s TP Black Copper range, the same finish used by Rory McIlroy in his Soto model.
He even has a camo headcover for it and it is fitted with his usual black Ping grip.
Tiger has shown great signs so far this year on his comeback but has struggled on the greens in his most recent events – could a change in putter turn his fortunes around?
It is still not known whether Woods will actually put the new Admore 3 into play this week, although it certainly looks likely.
If he were to, he’d be keeping out his prized Scotty Cameron which he won 13 of his 14 majors with.
Check out all the images of Woods testing the new putter here:
Woods will be hoping to improve on his missed cut at the US Open in his most recent start.
He currently ranks 89th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods
If Woods were to put the new putter into play, it would mean he is carrying 14 TaylorMade clubs for the first time.
Initially after signing with the company in early 2017, he only put TaylorMade woods into play but has added TaylorMade irons and wedges already this year.
