The 14-time major winner uses 13 TaylorMade clubs and a Scotty Cameron putter

Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the gear Tiger Woods used to win his 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship.

Woods doesn’t change his equipment very often, especially when it comes to his irons and wedges, but has now found a relatively consistent setup as a TaylorMade staffer two years after Nike stopped making equipment.

The 14-time major winner currently has the TaylorMade M3 driver in the bag as well as the M3 3 wood.

He has the 460cc M3 driver head in 9.5 degrees of loft and has recently put in the Diamana D+ Whiteboard shaft in having been using a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange one for most of the year.

He also has the Diamana Whiteboard shaft in his 3 wood which is also an M3.

He has had both in the bag since the turn of the year and has also used an M3 5 wood, although he opts for the 2 iron more often.

He has recently had his old 2-iron re-shafted, taking out the Project X PXi 7.0 shaft for a graphite Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100.

To combat the firm and fast fairways at Carnoustie in The Open, Woods opted to put a new TaylorMade GAPR LO utility iron in the bag. Read our review here.

The GAPR, which Woods had at a lowly 17 degree loft, was only in the bag for Carnoustie and he is back using his RSi TP UDI.

Prior to the recent Wells Fargo Championship, Woods unveiled a new set of TW Phase 1 bladed irons.

They were his first TaylorMade irons since signing with the company last year, having previously used a set with his company logo on that were rumoured to be Nikes.

Once again, they look to be a classic ultra-thin blade, similar to his previous models. They’re stamped with just the Taylormade ‘T’ and TW Phase 1, it will be interesting to see how these develop over the season and whether we’ll see a ‘Phase 2’ anytime soon.