The 14-time major winner uses TaylorMade woods, irons and wedges, and has a new TaylorMade putter in the bag

Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the gear Tiger Woods is using this week at the Quicken Loans National.

Woods doesn’t change his gear very often, especially when it comes to his irons and wedges, but has now found a consistent setup as a TaylorMade staffer.

The 14-time major winner currently has the TaylorMade M3 driver in the bag as well as the M3 3 wood.

He has the 460cc M3 driver head in 8.5 of loft and pairs it up with the Mitsubishi Tensei Orange shaft, which he also has in his 3 wood.

He has had both in the bag since the turn of the year.

Woods has had the M3 5 wood in the bag as well but currently uses a 2 iron instead.

His 2 iron is the TaylorMade RSi TP UDi which he regularly uses off the tee for those low-chasing stingers.

He has recently had it re-shafted, taking out the Project X PXi 7.0 shaft for a graphite Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100.

Tiger added that in to make his 2 iron play more like his fairway woods.

Prior to the recent Wells Fargo Championship, Woods unveiled a new set of TW Phase 1 bladed irons.

They were his first TaylorMade irons since signing with the company last year, having previously used a set with his company logo on that were rumoured to be Nikes.

Once again, they look to be a classic ultra-thin blade, similar to his previous models. They’re stamped with just the Taylormade ‘T’ and TW Phase 1, it will be interesting to see how these develop over the season and whether we’ll see a ‘Phase 2’ anytime soon.

“I’ve spent time with the TaylorMade R&D and Tour teams on the creation and testing of several new sets of irons for me. I am excited to put my first set of TaylorMade proto irons in play this week,” Woods said after putting the new Phase 1 irons into play.

“Every set I have ever put into play is slightly different than the previous. It’s a meticulous process and this is the first phase of that process with TaylorMade. Getting the shape just right, the sole, the topline, grooves, grinds…everything.

The 14-time major winner recently relinquished his final Nike clubs in the form of his VR Forged wedges. He now has two TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in the same 56° and 60° lofts he previously carried.

He appears to be lacking a gap wedge but his sand wedge may be stronger than the 56° it says or his PW may be a touch weaker.

The lack of gap wedge allows him more options at the top end of the bag, hence a set of irons from 2-PW.

One big potential change is in the putter department.

Tiger had been testing a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet at the Quicken Loans National and he ended it up putting it in the bag.

Related: More images of Woods’ new putter

His previous Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter, which he won all but one of his 14 majors with, is one of the world’s most famous putters – an old backup he had made by Scotty Cameron in 2001 recently sold for $44,000 at auction.

For the 2018 season he continues to use the Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball after signing with the company in December 2016.

Tiger Woods What’s in the Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 8.5°,Mitsubishi Tensei Orange TX shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade M3, 15°,Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 80TX

2 iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDi, 18°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100 shaft

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade ‘TW Phase 1’ Prototypes, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Ardmore 3

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram