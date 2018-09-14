Check out the latest golf balls from Titleist

Which Titleist Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

The Titleist Pro V1 has been the most used piece of golf equipment around the world for the last two decades. However, there are other balls in the Titleist range, so it’s worth exploring the other models.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Titleist ball will suit your game.

Titleist Ball Range

Titleist Pro V1 Ball

Price: £52

Key Technology:

Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core generates lower spin and faster ball speeds

Master hob in which the dimples are created improved

Dimple designs laser etched for better coverage and more consistency from dimple to dimple

Titleist Pro V1 Ball Review

Verdict: We’re talking very marginal gains here when comparing the old generation of Pro V1 and Pro V1x to their replacements. While many golfers will now struggle to notice a tangible difference between the performance of the two models, more players could now fit into either model, whereas before it was more common that faster swing speeds would opt for the firmer Pro V1x while the majority of players would suit the Pro V1. The only way to determine which is best for you is to try them both on a launch monitor and take them out on the course to find out which offers you the best balance of distance, feel and control

Will Suit: Designed to offer total performance for every player

BUY NOW: Titleist Pro V1 Balls from American Golf for £42.99

Titleist Pro V1x Ball

Price: £52

Key Technology:

Master hob in which the dimples are created improved

Dimple designs laser etched for better coverage and more consistency from dimple to dimple

Titleist Pro V1x Ball Review

Will Suit: Designed to offer total performance for every player

BUY NOW: Titleist Pro V1x Balls from American Golf for £42.99

Titleist AVX Ball

Price: £52

Key Technology:

AVX stands for alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x, offering lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel

High speed, low compression core and new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin to promote greater distance

GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover delivers premium scoring control

Unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers piercing, consistently low trajectory

Titleist AVX Ball Review

Verdict: For players who like a soft-feeling ball, a switch may provide added distance off the tee thanks to the lower spin and longer iron shots. Already low spin players need to consider if the lower driver flight or longer iron shots would be beneficial to them. The reduction in short game control over Pro V1 and Pro V1x is fairly limited, but it is just about noticeable, especially on chips and pitches from tight lies. Overall, a worthy alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x that provides a greater separation in performance

Will Suit: Players who prefer a soft feel as well as all-round, tour-level performance

BUY NOW: Titleist AVX Balls from American Golf for £42.99

Titleist Tour Soft Ball

Price: £32

Key Technology:

Larger 1.6in core combined with ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover for soft feel, control and distance

New spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers penetrating trajectory and consistent flight

Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review

Verdict: Titleist has simplified it’s mid-price ball offering and in Tour Soft, golfers have a reliable and consistent package that delivers a little bit of everything. For most golfers, it should provide ample stopping power on chips and pitch shots with a soft feel without sacrificing distance off the tee

Will Suit: A Titleist ball for golfers who want good performance in every area of the game without the premium price tag

BUY NOW: Titleist Tour Soft Balls from American Golf for £27.99

Titleist Velocity Ball

Price: £26

Key Technology:

Re-engineered with softer, high-speed LSX core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver low spin and fast ball speed off the tee

Advanced aerodynamics from spherically-tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design, which produces high flight and long carry for shots that fly far and land more softly on the green

Comes in a visi-white with orange sidestamp and double play numbers 00, 22, 77 and 99 as well as pink and orange

Titleist Velocity Golf Ball Review

Verdict: An excellent distance-focused offering and the new colours will help you add even more personality to your game

Will Suit: Golfers who prioritise distance over short game control and a soft feel

BUY NOW: Titleist Velocity Balls from American Golf for £22.99

Titleist DT TruSoft Ball

Price: £23

Key Technology:

Larger TruTouch Core and thinner TruFlex Cover maintains softness, but also adds yards

Ionomber cover, with improved dimples to help boost distance

Titleist DT TruSoft Ball Review

Verdict: Great value. It blends soft feel with piercing flights and consistency, so there really is little to dislike

Will Suit: Those looking for long game performance and soft feel for the short game without a premium price tag

BUY NOW: Titleist DT TruSoft Balls from American Golf for £19.99

Which Titleist ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.