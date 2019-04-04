Titleist CNCPT Irons Introduced

They feature the thinnest unsupported, constant-thickness face in golf, made possible only through the use of a rare, super strong alloy never before used in club manufacturing.

This Super Metal L-Face Insert, measured and re-measured to ensure perfect uniformity, produces ball speeds never previously seen off the face of an iron.

The speed of CP-01 and CP-02 is fortified by large amounts of high-density tungsten – an average of 100g per head making up nearly 50 percent of the total head weight in the lower lofts – to produce higher launch, greater distance and the most generous impact possible.

The new CNCPT irons have been visually articulated with equal imagination to produce the world’s most satisfying ball-striking experience.

