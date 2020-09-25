The Titleist CNCPT irons revealed today spare no expense in providing golfers with "the most satisfying ball-striking experience imagineable"

Titleist CNCPT Irons Revealed

The emergence of premium, luxury golf brands like PXG has paved the way for more mainstream manufacturers to provide something that offers a little extra with no expense spared. For Titleist, this takes the form of its CNCPT iron range.

The two original CNCPT irons, the CP-01 and CP-02, were launched in April last year and the new irons have the same goal of producing “the most satisfying ball-striking experience imaginable”. The CP-02 irons carry over from last year but Titleist has added two new models this time around to cater for more golfers.

The new CP-03 and CP-04 have been constructed from exotic, high-performance materials that can take up to eight months just to source. Each part has been forged and cast to extreme limits of precision for supreme ball speed with ideal launch and high levels of forgiveness.

All three models feature a forged Super Metal L-Face insert, which is said to be the thinnest unsupported constant-thickness face in golf. It is made from a rare, super-strong alloy for extremely high ball speeds, with increased launch in the mid- and long-irons.

The multi-material, hollow-body design allows for optimised MOI and CG placement in every iron through the set. A large amount of high-density tungsten weighting – making up nearly 50 per cent of the total head weight in the lower lofts – provides precise sweetspot calibration and greater clubhead stability.

The CP-03 provides a balance of power and control in a progressive mid-size muscleback profile with minimal offset. Meanwhile, the CP-04 has the same lofts as the old CP-01, but delivers more speed and enhanced accuracy in a player’s improvement head shape with more offset. All three can be easily combined within a set.

The Titleist CNCPT irons are available for fittings and custom order now with an RRP of £500 per club.

For all the latest golf equipment news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.