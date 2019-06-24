Titleist offer golfers the opportunity to stock up on #1 ball in golf with Limited-Edition Claret Jug personalisation

Titleist Open-Themed Pro V1 And Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed

Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, is celebrating the return of The Open Championship to Northern Ireland with the launch of a limited-edition range of Open Championship Pro V1 golf balls.

Available in dozen boxes, or as individual sleeves of three, Titleist has designed bespoke Open Championship themed packaging, which will also see golf balls stamped with the iconic Claret Jug logo.

The limited-edition golf balls will maintain all of the characteristics that have made Pro V1 the most played golf ball at The Open Championship since records began.

Released at the start of the year, the new 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls have been designed to leave the clubface with more ball speed and lower long game spin for more distance, while providing the best short game control to help golfers shoot lower scores.

Speaking on The Open initiative, Jan Diprose, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “The Open Championship is one of the most special tournaments in the golfing calendar, and with the Claret Jug returning to Northern Ireland for the first time in over 60 years, it’s set to be an exciting week.

“What better way to celebrate the #1 ball in golf reigning as the players choice at golf’s oldest Major, and our most recent partnership with The Open, than providing consumers with the ability to purchase both Pro V1 and Pro V1x with our very own limited-edition stamping.”

The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush on the 14th of July, with 2017 Open Champion Jordan Spieth, newly crowned US Open Champion Gary Woodland, and current Race to Dubai leader Matt Wallace set to be among the countless number of golfers trusting the performance excellence of the #1 ball in golf for their success’ around one of the toughest links courses in the world.

This year, Titleist is aiming for its fifth Claret Jug in a row, and tenth Major victory out of the last 12.

Their success at Majors is also being replicated on worldwide tours as Titleist currently lead the way with 13,344 players placing their trust in the performance and consistency of Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, more than eight times its nearest competitor.

The #1 ball in golf has also amassed 98 wins across the major worldwide tours so far this season.

The limited edition golf balls are now available at a number of Authorised Titleist retailers and on the Titleist website at SPR £52 per dozen.