The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x now has 3,000 wins on Tour since its inception in 2000
Titleist Pro V1 Gets Its 3,000th Win On Tour
Titleist celebrated a monumental milestone for the Pro V1 golf ball at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last week, notching up its 3,000th win since the launch in 2000 at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas.
This historic week for the brand came in Sun City, South Africa, as Pro V1x player Lee Westwood returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since the Indonesian Masters in April 2015.
Related: Lee Westwood What’s in the bag?
The victory marked Westwood’s 24th career win on the European Tour and his 43rd worldwide, all of which have come with the a Titleist golf ball.
Since 2000, the Titleist Pro V1 has consistently led the way as the most used golf ball on the worldwide tours.
This latest milestone comes in a year which has also seen Titleist golf balls dominate all the men’s Majors.
The year culminated at the USPGA Championship, with Brooks Koepka, a non-contracted player, using a Pro V1x, which signalled a run of seven consecutive Majors won with a Titleist golf ball, and a run stretching back to the US Open in 2017.
Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?
Take a look inside the golf bag of…
Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?
See what equipment the Texan is is using…
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
Here we look at the equipment free agent…
Westwood’s Nedbank Golf Challenge win means that the Titleist golf ball victory count in 2018 has now reached 203, more than six times that of its nearest competitor with 33.
Furthermore, the Titleist worldwide ball count has now reached a staggering 25,473, over seven times its nearest competitor with 3,474.
Shortly after Westwood’s victory in South Africa, it was a 1-2 finish for players relying upon the new Titleist prototype golf balls at the Mitsui VISA Taiheiyo Masters.
Our equipment editor Joel Tadman has been testing the new Titleist prototype balls:
Tatsunori Nukaga became the first player across worldwide professional tours to win with the new Pro V1 prototype golf ball, that was introduced on the Japan Golf Tour last week, having also recently been seeded on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The prototype balls are being launched on the European Tour this week at the DP World Tour Championship.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels