Titleist Pro V1 Gets Its 3,000th Win On Tour

Titleist celebrated a monumental milestone for the Pro V1 golf ball at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last week, notching up its 3,000th win since the launch in 2000 at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas.

This historic week for the brand came in Sun City, South Africa, as Pro V1x player Lee Westwood returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since the Indonesian Masters in April 2015.

The victory marked Westwood’s 24th career win on the European Tour and his 43rd worldwide, all of which have come with the a Titleist golf ball.

Since 2000, the Titleist Pro V1 has consistently led the way as the most used golf ball on the worldwide tours.

This latest milestone comes in a year which has also seen Titleist golf balls dominate all the men’s Majors.

The year culminated at the USPGA Championship, with Brooks Koepka, a non-contracted player, using a Pro V1x, which signalled a run of seven consecutive Majors won with a Titleist golf ball, and a run stretching back to the US Open in 2017.