Titleist Releases All Black T-Series Irons And SM8 Wedges

You can now get an all-black finish on two of the Titleist T-Series irons and Vokey SM8 wedges.

Titleist Releases Black Finish To T-Series Irons And SM8 Wedges

Titleist has announced the T-Series T100S and T200 irons, along with the Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges, will be available for a limited time in a new black finish to give them a stealthy aesthetic that will make many people at your local club very jealous indeed.

The T100 S and T200 Black irons are finished with a sleek High Polish Black PVD coating continually requested by tour players and members of the Team Titleist community. Each model is complemented by a glare-reducing matte black shaft, (Project X LZ Onyx or DG Onyx AMT Black), and an all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.

The limited release finish on the SM8 wedges features a Jet Black raw finish enhanced with black paint fill in the logos and graphics, complemented by a Dynamic Gold S200 Black Onyx shaft and exclusive Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound Black/Grey grip with BV Wings.

The T100S and T200 irons are designed to provide competitive distance with a more compact head-shape.

The T100S has been created to give the same feel and precision as the T100, but the lofts are two-degrees stronger to provide longer carries.

The T200 irons are one step up from there, featuring Max Impact Technology that extends the high speed area across the entire face of each club.

The Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges are incredibly popular out on Tour and have 23 loft, grind and bounce combinations to suit all players.

The Titleist T-Series T100 S and T200 Black irons are available for a limited time from August 28th 2020 with an RRP of £185 per club.

The Limited Jet Black SM8 wedges are available for pre-order from August 11th and are available to purchase from August 28th, also with an RRP of £185.

